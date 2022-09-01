104th Fighter Squadron A-10 Ravens Flyover

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Steve Montalvo, commander of the 175th Operations Support Squadron, Maryland Air National Guard, communicates with 104th Fighter Squadron pilots via radio on Jan. 9, 2022, over M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland. Four A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft from the 104th FS, MDANG, conducted a flyover during the National Anthem as part of the pre-game ceremonies before a Baltimore Ravens' game. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Rachel Underwood)
