Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    104th Fighter Squadron A-10 Ravens Flyover [Image 6 of 6]

    104th Fighter Squadron A-10 Ravens Flyover

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Rachel Underwood 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Steve Montalvo, commander of the 175th Operations Support Squadron, Maryland Air National Guard, communicates with 104th Fighter Squadron pilots via radio on Jan. 9, 2022, over M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland. Four A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft from the 104th FS, MDANG, conducted a flyover during the National Anthem as part of the pre-game ceremonies before a Baltimore Ravens' game. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Rachel Underwood)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2022
    Date Posted: 01.09.2022 17:16
    Photo ID: 7006089
    VIRIN: 220109-Z-DC119-1067
    Resolution: 5783x3848
    Size: 5.55 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 104th Fighter Squadron A-10 Ravens Flyover [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Rachel Underwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    104th Fighter Squadron A-10 Ravens Flyover
    104th Fighter Squadron A-10 Ravens Flyover
    104th Fighter Squadron A-10 Ravens Flyover
    104th Fighter Squadron A-10 Ravens Flyover
    104th Fighter Squadron A-10 Ravens Flyover
    104th Fighter Squadron A-10 Ravens Flyover

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    flyover
    MDNG
    Maryland National Guard
    MDANG
    175WG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT