    AGE at Homestead [Image 3 of 3]

    AGE at Homestead

    HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Paul Cook 

    482nd Fighter Wing

    210520-F-XP509-022 - Senior Airman Edgar Zayas, 482nd Fighter Wing Aerospace Ground Equipment Journeyman, replacing a wheel on a Load Dolly at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida, May 20, 2021. Aerospace Ground Equipment Specialists maintain equipment that supports aircraft systems during ground maintenance. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Paul Cook)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.09.2022 12:46
    Photo ID: 7006022
    VIRIN: 210520-F-XP509-022
    Resolution: 665x1000
    Size: 119.27 KB
    Location: HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AGE at Homestead [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Paul Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Homestead Air Force Base

