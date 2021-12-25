Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PSAB hosts Christmas Games [Image 3 of 7]

    PSAB hosts Christmas Games

    SAUDI ARABIA

    12.25.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Graves 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Airmen from the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing take part in holiday themed games during the 2021 Ops Town Games at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dec. 25, 2021. The games were created to boost morale for members deployed during the holidays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Graves)

    Date Taken: 12.25.2021
    Date Posted: 01.08.2022 02:56
    Photo ID: 7005485
    VIRIN: 211225-F-GE882-248
    Resolution: 6718x4199
    Size: 9.9 MB
    Location: SA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PSAB hosts Christmas Games [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Christina Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Prince Sultan Air Base
    PSAB
    378AEW
    378th AEW

