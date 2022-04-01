Hickam Elementary School Bulk Water Testing

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Jan. 4, 2022) – Gavyn Takamori, a water truck operator, fills a 1,000-gallon water tank at Hickam Elementary School on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH). The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to JBPHH housing communities through sampling and flushing. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Luke McCall)

