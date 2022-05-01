Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Holloman visits White Sands National Park [Image 7 of 7]

    Task Force Holloman visits White Sands National Park

    WHITE SANDS NATIONAL PARK, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Anthony Sanchez 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge   

    Two Afghan evacuees from Task Force Holloman play frisbee while at White Sands National Park, New Mexico, Jan. 5, 2022. White Sands National Park is located a few miles from Holloman Air Force Base. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Anthony Sanchez)

    VIRIN: 220105-A-LC019-1065
    Location: WHITE SANDS NATIONAL PARK, NM, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Holloman visits White Sands National Park [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Anthony Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    New Mexico
    Holloman
    DHS
    US NORTHCOM
    OPERATION ALLIES WELCOME
    Task Force Holloman

