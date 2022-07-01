Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    27 SOW receives Air Force's first CV-22 Osprey with nacelle improvement modifications [Image 6 of 6]

    27 SOW receives Air Force's first CV-22 Osprey with nacelle improvement modifications

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Drew Cyburt 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 20th Special Operations Squadron familiarize themselves with the new nacelle improvement modifications on a CV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Jan. 7, 2022. The improvements should increase aircraft availability and reduce required maintenance actions, leading to increased flying hours. The versatility of the CV-22 offers increased speed and range over other rotary-wing aircraft, which enables the 20 SOS to conduct long-range infiltration, exfiltration and personnel recovery missions deep into enemy territory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Drew Cyburt)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.07.2022 17:06
    Photo ID: 7005358
    VIRIN: 220107-F-VD069-1050
    Resolution: 4087x2725
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 27 SOW receives Air Force's first CV-22 Osprey with nacelle improvement modifications [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Drew Cyburt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cannon
    CV-22
    AFSOC
    Air Force
    27 SOW

