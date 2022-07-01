U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 20th Special Operations Squadron familiarize themselves with the new nacelle improvement modifications on a CV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Jan. 7, 2022. The improvements should increase aircraft availability and reduce required maintenance actions, leading to increased flying hours. The versatility of the CV-22 offers increased speed and range over other rotary-wing aircraft, which enables the 20 SOS to conduct long-range infiltration, exfiltration and personnel recovery missions deep into enemy territory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Drew Cyburt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2022 Date Posted: 01.07.2022 17:06 Photo ID: 7005358 VIRIN: 220107-F-VD069-1050 Resolution: 4087x2725 Size: 1.12 MB Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 27 SOW receives Air Force's first CV-22 Osprey with nacelle improvement modifications [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Drew Cyburt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.