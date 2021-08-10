Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Toilet Bowl Ultimate

    UNITED STATES

    10.08.2021

    Defense Information School

    U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Air Force Defense Information School students complete in ultimate frisbee for the school's Anual event, the Commandant's Cup on Ft. G Meade, Maryland.

    Date Taken: 10.08.2021
    Ft. Meade"
    Maryland
    Toilet Bowl
