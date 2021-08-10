U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Air Force Defense Information School students complete in ultimate frisbee for the school's Anual event, the Commandant's Cup on Ft. G Meade, Maryland.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2022 15:25
|Photo ID:
|7005294
|VIRIN:
|211008-A-IA179-1032
|Resolution:
|5780x3603
|Size:
|796.42 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Toilet Bowl Ultimate, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
