    2nd Landing Support Battalion Relief and Appointment

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Scott Jenkins 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Julio Mercedes, the Sgt. Maj. of 2nd Landing Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, speaks during a relief and appointment on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 7, 2022. During the ceremony, Sgt. Maj. Victor Mancini transferred the office of the Sgt. Maj. to Sgt. Maj. Julio Mercedes. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Scott Jenkins)

