U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Julio Mercedes, the Sgt. Maj. of 2nd Landing Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, speaks during a relief and appointment on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 7, 2022. During the ceremony, Sgt. Maj. Victor Mancini transferred the office of the Sgt. Maj. to Sgt. Maj. Julio Mercedes. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Scott Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2022 15:08
|Photo ID:
|7005269
|VIRIN:
|220107-M-QP496-1138
|Resolution:
|5095x3397
|Size:
|8.46 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 2nd Landing Support Battalion Relief and Appointment [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Scott Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
