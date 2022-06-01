Naval Special Warfare Celebrates 60th Anniversary of SEAL Teams

Naval Special Warfare is celebrating the 60th Anniversary of the SEAL Teams this month. Since 1962, Naval Special Warfare has been the nation’s premier maritime special operations force – a highly reliable and lethal force – always ready to conduct full-spectrum operations, unilaterally or with partners, in support of national objectives, and uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach, delivering all-domain options for Naval and joint force commanders.
