Naval Special Warfare is celebrating the 60th Anniversary of the SEAL Teams this month. Since 1962, Naval Special Warfare has been the nation’s premier maritime special operations force – a highly reliable and lethal force – always ready to conduct full-spectrum operations, unilaterally or with partners, in support of national objectives, and uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach, delivering all-domain options for Naval and joint force commanders.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2022 Date Posted: 01.07.2022 12:30 Photo ID: 7005191 VIRIN: 220106-N-HU588-001 Resolution: 1200x1200 Size: 390.08 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Hometown: CORONADO, CA, US Hometown: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Special Warfare Celebrates 60th Anniversary of SEAL Teams, by PO1 Sean Weir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.