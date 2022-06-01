Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Special Warfare Celebrates 60th Anniversary of SEAL Teams

    Naval Special Warfare Celebrates 60th Anniversary of SEAL Teams

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sean Weir 

    Naval Special Warfare Command

    Naval Special Warfare is celebrating the 60th Anniversary of the SEAL Teams this month. Since 1962, Naval Special Warfare has been the nation’s premier maritime special operations force – a highly reliable and lethal force – always ready to conduct full-spectrum operations, unilaterally or with partners, in support of national objectives, and uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach, delivering all-domain options for Naval and joint force commanders.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2022
    Date Posted: 01.07.2022 12:30
    Photo ID: 7005191
    VIRIN: 220106-N-HU588-001
    Resolution: 1200x1200
    Size: 390.08 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Hometown: CORONADO, CA, US
    Hometown: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Special Warfare Celebrates 60th Anniversary of SEAL Teams, by PO1 Sean Weir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Naval Special Warfare Celebrates 60th Anniversary of SEAL Teams

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy SEAL
    Naval Special Warfare
    SEAL Teams
    SEAL Team ONE
    SEAL Team TWO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT