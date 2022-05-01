Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Chafee (DDG 90) Conduct Replenishment-At-Sea in South China Sea [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Chafee (DDG 90) Conduct Replenishment-At-Sea in South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.05.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Omar-Kareem Powell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    220105-N-SS432-1073 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 5, 2022) Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) send over their fuel probe line to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee (DDG 90) during a , Jan. 5, 2022. Chafee is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Omar Powell)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2022
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 22:12
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    RAS
    USS Chafee (DDG 90)
    South China Sea
    7th Fleet
    Destroyer

