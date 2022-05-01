USS Chafee (DDG 90) Conduct Replenishment-At-Sea in South China Sea

220105-N-SS432-1073 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 5, 2022) Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) send over their fuel probe line to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee (DDG 90) during a , Jan. 5, 2022. Chafee is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Omar Powell)

Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA