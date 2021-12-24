Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    No Single Soldier Gets Left Behind

    No Single Soldier Gets Left Behind

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Angela Holtby 

    III Corps

    Soldiers were treated to a holiday luncheon at the U.S. Army Fort Hood Morale, Welfare and Recreation program and Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers headquarters at Fort Hood, Texas, Dec. 24. 2021. The home for the holiday events on Fort Hood, included multiple activities from a gingerbread house competition, ice skating trip, medieval times trip, single parent toy drive and other holiday events. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Angela Holtby)

