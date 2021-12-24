No Single Soldier Gets Left Behind

Soldiers were treated to a holiday luncheon at the U.S. Army Fort Hood Morale, Welfare and Recreation program and Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers headquarters at Fort Hood, Texas, Dec. 24. 2021. The home for the holiday events on Fort Hood, included multiple activities from a gingerbread house competition, ice skating trip, medieval times trip, single parent toy drive and other holiday events. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Angela Holtby)

