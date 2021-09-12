Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORSCOM Senior Career Counselor of the Year 2021

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo 

    32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    FORT BLISS, Texas – Sgt. 1st Class Derrick Davis (center), a Senior Career Counselor serving with 31st ADA "Archer" Brigade at Fort Bragg, N.C., recently won the FORSCOM Senior Career Counselor of the Year Board, December 17, 2021. The Senior Career Counselor of the Year board pits counselors from over 17 division-level commands against each other to find out who is the best.
    (U.S Army photo by Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo, 32d AAMDC Public Affairs Office)

