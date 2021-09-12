FORT BLISS, Texas – Sgt. 1st Class Derrick Davis (center), a Senior Career Counselor serving with 31st ADA "Archer" Brigade at Fort Bragg, N.C., recently won the FORSCOM Senior Career Counselor of the Year Board, December 17, 2021. The Senior Career Counselor of the Year board pits counselors from over 17 division-level commands against each other to find out who is the best.

(U.S Army photo by Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo, 32d AAMDC Public Affairs Office)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.09.2021 Date Posted: 01.06.2022 18:57 Photo ID: 7004541 VIRIN: 211209-A-CP971-418 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 8.6 MB Location: EL PASO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FORSCOM Senior Career Counselor of the Year 2021, by SGT Ian Vega-Cerezo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.