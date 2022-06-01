FORT BLISS, Texas – Sgt. 1st Class Derrick Davis, a Senior Career Counselor serving with 31st ADA "Archer" Brigade at Fort Bragg, N.C., won the FORSCOM Senior Career Counselor of the Year Board, December 17, 2021.

The Senior Career Counselor of the Year board pits counselors from over 17 division-level commands against each other to find out who is the best.

“I believe the preparation that the 32nd Retention Team gave me, my confidence, and genuine care for Soldiers that I displayed during the board took me over the top,” said Davis. “We had to put a board packet together, attend a board appearance and submit a written essay. I feel that I exceeded in each event that I attended.”

Davis’ proficiency and work ethic make him an invaluable asset to the 32d AAMDC retention team and led to a substantial increase in retention contracts.

“Sgt. 1st Class Davis has been in 31st ADA as the senior career counselor for 15 months and has made a lasting impact on the program,” said Master Sgt. Adon Torres, retention senior operations NCO, 32d AAMDC. “Last year his brigade had the most over-production of 61 contracts in the fiscal year 22 category.”

“We are extremely proud of his performance at the FORSCOM board and the way he proudly represented the 32d AAMDC, setting an example for our younger Career Counselors.”

“It feels outstanding to be able to set an example for my subordinate retention team,” said Davis. “We talk about excelling in every meeting that we have, and this was an example of that.”

Davis shared some wise words for anyone looking to follow in his footsteps. “I would tell them to be themselves, prepare with your higher headquarters, and ensure you love taking care of Soldiers.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2022 Date Posted: 01.06.2022 18:57 Story ID: 412566 Location: EL PASO, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FORSCOM Senior Career Counselor of the Year 2021, by SGT Ian Vega-Cerezo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.