Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNS) hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Naval Branch Health Clinic (NBHC) Portsmouth on Thursday, Jan. 6. Shown cutting the ribbon (l to r) are Acting PNS Commander, Capt. Samuel Cordero;Commanding Officer, Naval Health Clinic New England, Capt. Gordon Blighton; Surgeon General for the U.S. Navy, Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham; Chief of Staff, DHA Small Market & Stand-Alone Military Medical Treatment Facility Organization, Mr. Eric Stringer; U.S.Congressman Chris Pappas; Officer in Charge, NBHC Portsmouth, Capt. Leah Soley; and Master of Ceremonies, Lt. Kristina Yepez..
This work, Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, by Matthew Maher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNS) Cuts Ribbon on New Clinic
