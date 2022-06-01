Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    KITTERY, ME, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2022

    Photo by Matthew Maher 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNS) hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Naval Branch Health Clinic (NBHC) Portsmouth on Thursday, Jan. 6. Shown cutting the ribbon (l to r) are Acting PNS Commander, Capt. Samuel Cordero;Commanding Officer, Naval Health Clinic New England, Capt. Gordon Blighton; Surgeon General for the U.S. Navy, Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham; Chief of Staff, DHA Small Market & Stand-Alone Military Medical Treatment Facility Organization, Mr. Eric Stringer; U.S.Congressman Chris Pappas; Officer in Charge, NBHC Portsmouth, Capt. Leah Soley; and Master of Ceremonies, Lt. Kristina Yepez..

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2022
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 16:17
    Photo ID: 7004476
    VIRIN: 220106-N-DA773-007
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: KITTERY, ME, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, by Matthew Maher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNS) Cuts Ribbon on New Clinic

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy NBHC Naval Health Clinic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT