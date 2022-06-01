Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNS) Cuts Ribbon on New Clinic

Photo By Matthew Maher | Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNS) hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Naval...... read more read more Photo By Matthew Maher | Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNS) hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Naval Branch Health Clinic (NBHC) Portsmouth on Thursday, Jan. 6. Shown cutting the ribbon (l to r) are Acting PNS Commander, Capt. Samuel Cordero;Commanding Officer, Naval Health Clinic New England, Capt. Gordon Blighton; Surgeon General for the U.S. Navy, Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham; Chief of Staff, DHA Small Market & Stand-Alone Military Medical Treatment Facility Organization, Mr. Eric Stringer; U.S.Congressman Chris Pappas; Officer in Charge, NBHC Portsmouth, Capt. Leah Soley; and Master of Ceremonies, Lt. Kristina Yepez.. see less | View Image Page

PORTSMOUTH NAVAL SHIPYARD, Maine – Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNS) hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Naval Branch Health Clinic (NBHC) Portsmouth on Thursday, Jan. 6.

Surgeon General for the U.S. Navy, Rear Admiral Bruce Gillingham and Chief of Staff, Small Market and Stand-Alone Military Treatment Facility Organization for the Defense Health Agency(DHA), Mr. Eric Stringer served as guest speakers for the event.

“The completion of this beautiful military treatment facility is a significant milestone in our journey together with the DHA to enhance the healthcare delivery and readiness in the communities we serve,” said Rear Adm. Gillingham. “However, as beautiful as this facility is it’s not about the brick and mortar, but most importantly the people who care for the naval force and their families. It’s their expertise, compassion and mission-dedication that will bring this facility to life and will provide patient-centered medical care to all of its beneficiaries.”

U.S. Representative Chris Pappas, along with staff representatives from both Maine and New Hampshire congressional delegations, were honored guests at the ceremony.

“I was honored to join the ribbon cutting at NBHC Portsmouth, a new clinic that will serve Portsmouth Naval Shipyard,” said Congressman Pappas. “This facility will ensure that those working on behalf of our national security and naval readiness will have access to the care and services that they need. I congratulate the shipyard on the opening of this new facility and remain committed to securing all available federal resources to support the shipyard and its workforce as it continues its long tradition of being the best in the nation.”

The new facility is a multi-story, free-standing health and dental clinic that replaces the current health clinic at PNS. Originally constructed in 1911, the current facility was one of the oldest buildings still

providing patient care in Navy Medicine. The new 53,568-square-foot replacement facility will house both a medical and dental clinic, with nineteen health care services including primary care,

occupational, and behavioral health. The building is equipped with enhanced IT capabilities, central heating and air conditioning, and improved patient convenience and flow of patient care.

“The new and improved building 402 exemplifies the shipyard’s motto, ‘Proud of our Past … Ready for the Future,’” said NBHC Portsmouth’s Officer-in-Charge, Captain Leah Soley. “The new facility will offer patients and their families the same level of care and comfort they have grown accustomed to in the previous, historic location with a more functional and efficient design, with services tailored to meet their needs. This project has been in the works for some time and we are excited to be opening our doors.”



NBHC Portsmouth is a branch of Naval Health Clinic New England based in Newport, Rhode Island, and is an outpatient medical treatment facility that provides primary medical and dental care and coordinates access to other levels of health care services for active duty, retirees and eligible family members entitled to care prescribed by Title 10 U.S. Code. Outpatient physical therapy, behavioral health, pharmacy, laboratory, basic x-ray, audiology and optometry services are also available within the facility.

The clinic, staffed in part by personnel from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Portsmouth, supports the PNS industrial complex through comprehensive occupational health and safety surveillance programs, industrial hygiene, medical examinations and treatment of occupationally related injuries and illnesses.

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is the Navy’s center of excellence for attack submarine maintenance, modernization, and repair. As a NAVSEA field activity, PNS is committed to maximizing the material readiness of the fleet by safely delivering first-time quality work, on time, and on budget.