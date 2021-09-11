NAMRU team recognized by Navy SG for critical contribution to aviation safety

DAYTON, Ohio -- (Center) Dr. Michael Reddix, a researcher with the Naval Medical Research Unit-Dayton’s (NAMRU-D) Naval Aerospace Medical Research Laboratory (NAMRL), and Capt. Walter Dalitsch III, NAMRU-D commander, (left) attend a conference call for recognition from Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham, Surgeon General of the Navy, Oct. 25 in Dayton, Ohio. Reddix and his team were recognized by the U.S. Navy for their research towards development of a protective lens that mitigates that risk of lasers to the eyesight of pilots during flying operations (U.S. Navy photo by Elexia Tharp/Released.)
|11.09.2021
|01.06.2022 13:02
|7004279
|211025-N-U0405-002
|2449x1632
|1.42 MB
|DAYTON, OH, US
|0
|0
