    NAMRU team recognized by Navy SG for critical contribution to aviation safety

    DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2021

    Photo by Zachary Wilson 

    Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton

    DAYTON, Ohio -- (Center) Dr. Michael Reddix, a researcher with the Naval Medical Research Unit-Dayton’s (NAMRU-D) Naval Aerospace Medical Research Laboratory (NAMRL), and Capt. Walter Dalitsch III, NAMRU-D commander, (left) attend a conference call for recognition from Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham, Surgeon General of the Navy, Oct. 25 in Dayton, Ohio. Reddix and his team were recognized by the U.S. Navy for their research towards development of a protective lens that mitigates that risk of lasers to the eyesight of pilots during flying operations (U.S. Navy photo by Elexia Tharp/Released.)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2021
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 13:02
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAMRU team recognized by Navy SG for critical contribution to aviation safety, by Zachary Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical Research
    NAMRU-D
    GreenX
    Naval Aerospace Medicine Research Laboratory

