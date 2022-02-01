Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spc. Lake Kwaza claims bobsled World Cup victory in Sigulda

    LATVIA

    01.02.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program (WCAP)

    Elana Meyers Taylor (left) and Spc. Lake Kwaza (right) claim a bobsled World Cup win Sigulda, Latvia, January 2, 2022. Kwaza and Meyers Taylor finished two runs in 1 minute, 41.88 seconds. (Photo Courtesy Viesturs Lacis / International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Foundation)

