Elana Meyers Taylor (left) and Spc. Lake Kwaza (right) claim a bobsled World Cup win Sigulda, Latvia, January 2, 2022. Kwaza and Meyers Taylor finished two runs in 1 minute, 41.88 seconds. (Photo Courtesy Viesturs Lacis / International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Foundation)
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2022 12:46
|Photo ID:
|7004222
|VIRIN:
|220102-A-AB123-001
|Resolution:
|640x640
|Size:
|88.89 KB
|Location:
|LV
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spc. Lake Kwaza claims bobsled World Cup victory in Sigulda, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
