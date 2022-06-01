Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spc. Lake Kwaza claims bobsled World Cup victory in Sigulda

    Spc. Lake Kwaza claims bobsled World Cup victory in Sigulda

    Courtesy Photo | Elana Meyers Taylor (left) and Spc. Lake Kwaza (right) claim a bobsled World Cup win...... read more read more

    SIGULDA, LATVIA

    01.06.2022

    Story by Sgt. Michael Hunnisett 

    U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program (WCAP)

    SIGULDA, Latvia – Spc. Lake Kwaza claimed a bobsled World Cup victory in Sigulda, Latvia, January 2nd, 2022.

    Kwaza teamed with Elana Meyers Taylor to finish two runs in 1 minute, 41.88 seconds, a mere .22 of a second faster than British duo Mica Mcneill and Adele Nicoll and .24 of a second before Canada’s team of Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski.

    “Since the day I took up Bobsled and made my first World Cup Team, my goal was to be on the podium every opportunity I have,” said Kwaza. “This has been my motivation and so far every World Cup race with Elana has ended with us on the podium.”

    The American duo hadn’t raced together in over a year, but ended up becoming a gold-medal combo. This is Kwaza’s second World Cup victory since February 2019, where she also claimed a world cup win with Meyers Taylor in Lake Placid, New York.

    Kwaza and Meyers Taylor were initially tied with the Russian team of Nadezhda Sergeeva and Yulia Belomestnykh after their first run, however the Russians crashed during their second run, finishing 15th.

    “The race last weekend was very close with Russia,” said Kwaza. “The amount of focus between myself and Elana couldn’t have been any better.”

    The World Cup bobsled and skeleton circuit has two stops left, the first in Winterberg, Germany this weekend. The World Cup season ends January 15-16 in St. Moritz, Switzerland, before qualified teams head to China for the Beijing Olympics in February.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2022
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 12:46
    Story ID: 412537
    Location: SIGULDA, LV
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spc. Lake Kwaza claims bobsled World Cup victory in Sigulda, by SGT Michael Hunnisett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Spc. Lake Kwaza claims bobsled World Cup victory in Sigulda

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    wcap
    wcapbeijing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT