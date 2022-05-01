119th Wing members return from deployment

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Steven Schwartz, of the 119th Civil Engineer Squadron, right, is greeted by friends and family as he holds his grandson at Hector International Airport, Fargo, N.D., upon his return from a six-month deployment to southwest Asia Jan. 5, 2022. He did get to see his grandson before he left on deployment, but you can still see the smile behind the mask as they enjoy a happy reunion. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David H Lipp)

