    119th Wing members return from deployment

    FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2022

    Photo by Chief Master Sgt. David Lipp 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Steven Schwartz, of the 119th Civil Engineer Squadron, right, is greeted by friends and family as he holds his grandson at Hector International Airport, Fargo, N.D., upon his return from a six-month deployment to southwest Asia Jan. 5, 2022. He did get to see his grandson before he left on deployment, but you can still see the smile behind the mask as they enjoy a happy reunion. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David H Lipp)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 119th Wing members return from deployment, by CMSgt David Lipp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Homecoming
    NGB
    ANG
    National Guard
    Deployment

