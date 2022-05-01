Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska National Guard stages second team in response to ongoing winter storms [Image 2 of 2]

    Alaska National Guard stages second team in response to ongoing winter storms

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2022

    Photo by Victoria Granado 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    A Light Medium Tactical Vehicle and a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle leaves the Alaska National Guard Armory on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, for transport to the Alcantra Armory in Wasilla, Jan. 5. The LMTV and HMMWV have been assigned to Alaska Army National Guard's 297th Regional Support Group to provide direct support to the Matsu-Borough after high winds have led to infrastructure damage, power outages, and dangerous transportation conditions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2022
    Date Posted: 01.05.2022 17:59
    Photo ID: 7002159
    VIRIN: 220105-Z-MK318-0002
    Resolution: 5615x3743
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska National Guard stages second team in response to ongoing winter storms [Image 2 of 2], by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HMMWV
    winter storm
    LMTV
    Alaska National Guard
    297th RSG

