Alaska National Guard stages second team in response to ongoing winter storms

A Light Medium Tactical Vehicle and a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle leaves the Alaska National Guard Armory on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, for transport to the Alcantra Armory in Wasilla, Jan. 5. The LMTV and HMMWV have been assigned to Alaska Army National Guard's 297th Regional Support Group to provide direct support to the Matsu-Borough after high winds have led to infrastructure damage, power outages, and dangerous transportation conditions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

