    Governor Larry Hogan Covid-19 Press Conference [Image 4 of 4]

    Governor Larry Hogan Covid-19 Press Conference

    HANOVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Christopher Schepers 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Timothy Gowen, Maryland adjutant general, speaks at a press conference addressing the states Covid-19 response. The press conference was held at the Coordinated Highway Action Response Team Statewide Operations Center, January 4, 2022, in Hanover, Md. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Chris Schepers)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2022
    Date Posted: 01.05.2022 14:35
    Photo ID: 7002025
    VIRIN: 220104-Z-PA115-1005
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 13.17 MB
    Location: HANOVER, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Governor Larry Hogan Covid-19 Press Conference [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Christopher Schepers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maryland National Guard
    MDNGCovid19Response

