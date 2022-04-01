U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District oversees debris removal operations in Mayfield, Kentucky, Jan. 4, 2022. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Katie Newton)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2022 14:27
|Photo ID:
|7001998
|VIRIN:
|220104-A-HR174-590
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|6.25 MB
|Location:
|MAYFIELD, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Debris removal operations progress in Mayfield [Image 3 of 3], by Katelyn Newton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT