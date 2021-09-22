Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFC, USAMRDC Put Telemedicine Options to the Test [Image 1 of 2]

    AFC, USAMRDC Put Telemedicine Options to the Test

    UNITED STATES

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Gloriann Martin 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    A Black Hawk helicopter lands at the Air Force Medical Readiness Agency grounds at Fort Detrick, Maryland, on September 21 for the purposes of testing the MEDHUB device. (Photo Credit: Gloriann Martin, USAMRDC Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.05.2022 12:59
    Photo ID: 7001963
    VIRIN: 210922-O-TU783-491
    Resolution: 6015x2813
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFC, USAMRDC Put Telemedicine Options to the Test [Image 2 of 2], by Gloriann Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

