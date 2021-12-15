Sgt. 1st Class Dan McGarrah, Senior Enlisted Leader at the USAMRDC’s U.S. Army Medical Material Development Activity, delivers a presentation on proper tourniquet application technique at Frederick Classical Charter School on December 16. (Photo Credit: Ramin A. Khalili, USAMRDC Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2022 12:19
|Photo ID:
|7001953
|VIRIN:
|211215-O-QO895-106
|Resolution:
|3967x3851
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAMRDC Trains Local Teachers to ‘Stop the Bleed’ [Image 2 of 2], by RAMIN KHALILI, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT