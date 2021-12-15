Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAMRDC Trains Local Teachers to ‘Stop the Bleed’ [Image 1 of 2]

    USAMRDC Trains Local Teachers to ‘Stop the Bleed’

    UNITED STATES

    12.15.2021

    Photo by RAMIN KHALILI 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    Sgt. 1st Class Dan McGarrah, Senior Enlisted Leader at the USAMRDC’s U.S. Army Medical Material Development Activity, delivers a presentation on proper tourniquet application technique at Frederick Classical Charter School on December 16. (Photo Credit: Ramin A. Khalili, USAMRDC Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.05.2022 12:19
    Photo ID: 7001953
    VIRIN: 211215-O-QO895-106
    Resolution: 3967x3851
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAMRDC Trains Local Teachers to ‘Stop the Bleed’ [Image 2 of 2], by RAMIN KHALILI, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAMRDC Trains Local Teachers to ‘Stop the Bleed’
    USAMRDC Trains Local Teachers to ‘Stop the Bleed’

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    afc
    stop the bleed
    usamrdc

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT