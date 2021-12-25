GULF OF ADEN (Dec. 25, 2021) Sailors and Marines assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) pose for a photo aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Dec. 25. Essex and the 11th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Christopher Carvelli)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.25.2021 Date Posted: 01.05.2022 11:53 Photo ID: 7001945 VIRIN: 211225-N-N0850-1001 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 12.69 MB Location: GULF OF ADEN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.