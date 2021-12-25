Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 7 of 7]

    USS Essex Underway Operations

    GULF OF ADEN

    12.25.2021

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    GULF OF ADEN (Dec. 25, 2021) Sailors and Marines assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) pose for a photo aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Dec. 25. Essex and the 11th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Christopher Carvelli)

