    TURKEY

    12.27.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS GRAVELY

    211227-N-ED646-0153- AKSAZ NAVAL BASE, Turkey (Dec. 27, 2021) Turkish Tugboat TCG Ozgen (A1542) breaks away from escorting the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) as the ship departs Aksaz Naval Base, Turkey, Dec. 27, 2021. Gravely is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Moises Sandoval)

