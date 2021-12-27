211227-N-ED646-0153- AKSAZ NAVAL BASE, Turkey (Dec. 27, 2021) Turkish Tugboat TCG Ozgen (A1542) breaks away from escorting the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) as the ship departs Aksaz Naval Base, Turkey, Dec. 27, 2021. Gravely is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Moises Sandoval)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.27.2021 Date Posted: 01.05.2022 05:12 Photo ID: 7001752 VIRIN: 211227-N-ED646-0153 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.54 MB Location: TR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gravely is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.