    US Navy Seabees in Timor-Leste hold multinational ribbon-cutting ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    US Navy Seabees in Timor-Leste hold multinational ribbon-cutting ceremony

    EAST TIMOR

    12.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kacie Joslin 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    211210-N-RP125-1001 BAUCAU, Timor-Leste (Dec. 10, 2021) Lt. Megan Dunton, with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5; Thomas Daley, U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affairs; and local Timorese leaders cut the ribbon at the completion of the four-room schoolhouse in Baucau, Timor-Leste. The U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 are deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening their alliances and partnerships, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 13 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Kacie Joslin)

    Date Posted: 01.04.2022 18:32
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Navy Seabees in Timor-Leste hold multinational ribbon-cutting ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Kacie Joslin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5
    Australian Army 1st Combat Engineer Regiment

