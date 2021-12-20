US Navy Seabees in Timor-Leste hold multinational ribbon-cutting ceremony

211210-N-RP125-1001 BAUCAU, Timor-Leste (Dec. 10, 2021) Lt. Megan Dunton, with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5; Thomas Daley, U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affairs; and local Timorese leaders cut the ribbon at the completion of the four-room schoolhouse in Baucau, Timor-Leste. The U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 are deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening their alliances and partnerships, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 13 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Kacie Joslin)

