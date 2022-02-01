Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indiana National Guardsmen support the Oath of Enlistment of future U.S. troops at Lucas Oil Stadium [Image 8 of 9]

    Indiana National Guardsmen support the Oath of Enlistment of future U.S. troops at Lucas Oil Stadium

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dillon Williams 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    A Marine staff sergeant leads his future Soldiers in formation for their Oath of Enlistment. One step closer to their military career in Indianapolis, Indiana, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

    Date Taken: 01.02.2022
    Date Posted: 01.04.2022 14:55
    Photo ID: 7001464
    VIRIN: 220102-A-VD077-592
    Resolution: 5563x3714
    Size: 23.01 MB
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indiana National Guardsmen support the Oath of Enlistment of future U.S. troops at Lucas Oil Stadium [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Dillon Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Indianapolis Colts
    Indiana National Guard
    Lucas Oil Stadium
    Swear in
    Lt. Cmdr. Luke Rayfield

