    12.07.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Staff Sgt. Carla Berner, 4th Operational Medicine Readiness squadron, NCO in charge of occupational health, discusses significance of tattoos for Seymour Ink Tattoo series at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Dec. 7, 2021. Berner was a military spouse when she decided to join the Air Force in May 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2021
    Date Posted: 01.04.2022 09:52
