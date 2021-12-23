Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor promoted at NFL Stadium [Image 3 of 4]

    Sailor promoted at NFL Stadium

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh

    211223-N-RB168-0127 PITTSBURGH (December 23, 2021) – Electronics Technician 1st Class Kurt Evans, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, is frocked by Chief Navy Career Counselor Scott McBride during a frocking ceremony at Heinz Field, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.23.2021
    Date Posted: 01.03.2022
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 
