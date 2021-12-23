211223-N-RB168-0127 PITTSBURGH (December 23, 2021) – Electronics Technician 1st Class Kurt Evans, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, is frocked by Chief Navy Career Counselor Scott McBride during a frocking ceremony at Heinz Field, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)
This work, Sailor promoted at NFL Stadium [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
