USS Abraham Lincoln Departs for Deployment

SAN DIEGO (Jan. 3, 2022) - Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) transits San Diego bay for a regularly-scheduled deployment. The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group consists of Carrier Strike Group 3, USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 9, Destroyer Squadron 21, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53), and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62), USS Gridley (DDG 101), USS Sampson (DDG 102) and USS Spruance (DDG 111). Abraham Lincoln’s embarked air wing consists of the “Wallbangers” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 117, “Titans” of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30, “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, “Tophatters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 14, “Black Aces” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 41, “Wizards” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 133, “Black Knights” of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314, “Vigilantes” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 151 and “Raptors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71.

