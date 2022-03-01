Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Abraham Lincoln Departs for Deployment [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Abraham Lincoln Departs for Deployment

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    SAN DIEGO (Jan. 3, 2022) - Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) transits San Diego bay for a regularly-scheduled deployment. The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group consists of Carrier Strike Group 3, USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 9, Destroyer Squadron 21, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53), and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62), USS Gridley (DDG 101), USS Sampson (DDG 102) and USS Spruance (DDG 111). Abraham Lincoln’s embarked air wing consists of the “Wallbangers” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 117, “Titans” of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30, “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, “Tophatters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 14, “Black Aces” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 41, “Wizards” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 133, “Black Knights” of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314, “Vigilantes” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 151 and “Raptors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71.

    Date Taken: 01.03.2022
    Date Posted: 01.03.2022 12:54
    Location: CA, US
    USS Abraham Lincoln
    Fly Navy

