Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Michigan National Guard social media banners [Image 5 of 5]

    Michigan National Guard social media banners

    LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Valentina Viglianco 

    Michigan National Guard

    A graphic for the Michigan National Guard LinkedIn Banner. (U.S. Air National Guard graphic by Staff Sgt. Valentina Viglianco)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.03.2022 12:39
    Photo ID: 7000568
    VIRIN: 211215-Z-AG923-1001
    Resolution: 1584x268
    Size: 158.38 KB
    Location: LANSING, MI, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan National Guard social media banners [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Valentina Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Michigan National Guard social media banners
    Michigan National Guard social media banners
    Michigan National Guard social media banners
    Michigan National Guard social media banners
    Michigan National Guard social media banners

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    graphic
    Michigan National Guard
    Linkedin
    social media banner

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT