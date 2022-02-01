VNG aviation task force force officially begins federal mission to Kosovo

Virginia National Guard Soldiers mobilizing on federal active duty as Task Force Pegasus conduct a departure ceremony Jan. 2, 2022, in Sandston, Virginia. Federal and state elected officials, senior National Guard military leaders and fellow Soldiers joined friends and families in sending off the Sandston-based 2nd Battalion, 224th Aviation Regiment, 29th Infantry Division as they mark the official start of their deployment. They will serve as the aviation task force for NATO-led Kosovo Force Regional Command-East. Task Force Pegasus will support the Staunton-based 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Headquarters as they take responsibility for the 30th rotation of U.S. military forces based at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo. The Troutville-based 29th Division Band provided music for the ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)

