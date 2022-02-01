Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VNG aviation task force force officially begins federal mission to Kosovo [Image 17 of 17]

    VNG aviation task force force officially begins federal mission to Kosovo

    RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra Gatti 

    Virginia National Guard Public Affairs

    Virginia National Guard Soldiers mobilizing on federal active duty as Task Force Pegasus conduct a departure ceremony Jan. 2, 2022, in Sandston, Virginia. Federal and state elected officials, senior National Guard military leaders and fellow Soldiers joined friends and families in sending off the Sandston-based 2nd Battalion, 224th Aviation Regiment, 29th Infantry Division as they mark the official start of their deployment. They will serve as the aviation task force for NATO-led Kosovo Force Regional Command-East. Task Force Pegasus will support the Staunton-based 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Headquarters as they take responsibility for the 30th rotation of U.S. military forces based at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo. The Troutville-based 29th Division Band provided music for the ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2022
    Date Posted: 01.03.2022 11:22
    Photo ID: 7000510
    VIRIN: 220102-Z-SM601-1085
    Resolution: 3515x5265
    Size: 13.61 MB
    Location: RICHMOND, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VNG aviation task force force officially begins federal mission to Kosovo [Image 17 of 17], by SFC Terra Gatti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VNG aviation task force force officially begins federal mission to Kosovo
    VNG aviation task force force officially begins federal mission to Kosovo
    VNG aviation task force force officially begins federal mission to Kosovo
    VNG aviation task force force officially begins federal mission to Kosovo
    VNG aviation task force force officially begins federal mission to Kosovo
    VNG aviation task force force officially begins federal mission to Kosovo
    VNG aviation task force force officially begins federal mission to Kosovo
    VNG aviation task force force officially begins federal mission to Kosovo
    VNG aviation task force force officially begins federal mission to Kosovo
    VNG aviation task force force officially begins federal mission to Kosovo
    VNG aviation task force force officially begins federal mission to Kosovo
    VNG aviation task force force officially begins federal mission to Kosovo
    VNG aviation task force force officially begins federal mission to Kosovo
    VNG aviation task force force officially begins federal mission to Kosovo
    VNG aviation task force force officially begins federal mission to Kosovo
    VNG aviation task force force officially begins federal mission to Kosovo
    VNG aviation task force force officially begins federal mission to Kosovo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Virginia National Guard
    Military
    Army National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT