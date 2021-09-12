SCSTC: Enhancing Surface Navy Lethality on the Waterfront

211209-N-FG807-1011



SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Dec. 9, 2021)



RDML Christopher J. Sweeny, commander of Commander, Carrier Strike Group Eleven (CCSG 11), right, and Capt. Shea S. Thompson, commanding officer of USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), speak with watchstanders during a visit to Combined IAMD and Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Trainer (CIAT) at Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC). SMWDC is one of the Navy's five Warfighting Development Centers and its mission is to increase the lethality and tactical proficiency of the Surface Force across all domains. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Devin Alexondra Lowe)

