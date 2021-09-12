Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SCSTC: Enhancing Surface Navy Lethality on the Waterfront

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2021

    Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC)

    SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Dec. 9, 2021)

    RDML Christopher J. Sweeny, commander of Commander, Carrier Strike Group Eleven (CCSG 11), right, and Capt. Shea S. Thompson, commanding officer of USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), speak with watchstanders during a visit to Combined IAMD and Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Trainer (CIAT) at Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC). SMWDC is one of the Navy's five Warfighting Development Centers and its mission is to increase the lethality and tactical proficiency of the Surface Force across all domains. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Devin Alexondra Lowe)

    Surface Warfare
    Warfare Training
    Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center
    SMWDC
    Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center
    Naval Warfighting

