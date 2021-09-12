211209-N-FG807-1011
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Dec. 9, 2021)
RDML Christopher J. Sweeny, commander of Commander, Carrier Strike Group Eleven (CCSG 11), right, and Capt. Shea S. Thompson, commanding officer of USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), speak with watchstanders during a visit to Combined IAMD and Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Trainer (CIAT) at Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC). SMWDC is one of the Navy's five Warfighting Development Centers and its mission is to increase the lethality and tactical proficiency of the Surface Force across all domains. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Devin Alexondra Lowe)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2022 08:50
|Photo ID:
|7000404
|VIRIN:
|211209-N-FG807-1011
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|2.82 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
SCSTC: Enhancing Surface Navy Lethality on the Waterfront
