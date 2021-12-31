Celebrating the New Year at Task Force Liberty

Afghan guests record videos of the singing of the American and Afghan national anthems during a New Year’s Eve celebration at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Dec. 31, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 11,000 Afghan evacuees at Liberty Village, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Matthew B. Fredericks)

