    419th firefighters test rescue skills in blazing jet [Image 3 of 3]

    419th firefighters test rescue skills in blazing jet

    UT, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster 

    419th Fighter Wing

    A firefighter from the 419th Civil Engineer Squadron picks up his gear during an aircraft live-fire burn at Hill Air Force Base, Utah on Sept. 12, 2021. The biannual burn exercises provide firefighters firsthand experience in aircraft and structural live-fire burns to ensure they are trained, equipped, and ready to deploy. (Photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 21:14
    Location: UT, US
    TAGS

    firefighter
    Hill AFB
    419th FW
    reserve ready
    aircraft live-fire burn

