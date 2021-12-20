Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-22 Raptor night photography

    VA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman John Foister 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    An F-22 Raptor assigned to the 27th Fighter Squadron sits on the flightline at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, December 20, 2021. The F-22 Raptor is the U.S. Air Force's premiere fifth-generation fighter, and is unmatched by any known or projected fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Johnny Foister) (This image was created by combining elements of several photos with staged adjustable color light kits.)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2021
    Location: VA, US
    F-22
    Langley AFB
    Air Force
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    JBLE

