Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fairchild AFB conducts large-scale readiness exercise [Image 6 of 6]

    Fairchild AFB conducts large-scale readiness exercise

    ID, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Gomez 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    An F-15E Strike Eagle from Mountain Home Air Force Base is refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker from Fairchild AFB during a large-scale readiness exercise over Idaho, Dec. 7, 2021. This LRE helped Fairchild and its Airmen find innovative ways to improve processes and practice new skills alongside their usual duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Gomez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 16:53
    Photo ID: 6999097
    VIRIN: 211207-F-SU234-1405
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: ID, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fairchild AFB conducts large-scale readiness exercise [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Ryan Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fairchild AFB conducts large-scale readiness exercise
    Fairchild AFB conducts large-scale readiness exercise
    Fairchild AFB conducts large-scale readiness exercise
    Fairchild AFB conducts large-scale readiness exercise
    Fairchild AFB conducts large-scale readiness exercise
    Fairchild AFB conducts large-scale readiness exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Fairchild AFB
    F-15E Strike Eagle
    Mountain Home AFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT