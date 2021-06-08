Local German historian, Wolfgang Härtel, speaks about finding the crash site of Canadian bombardier, Fernand Leo Jolicoeur, seen in the picture on the left, near Stuttgart, Germany, Aug. 6, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 11:36
|Photo ID:
|6998826
|VIRIN:
|210806-A-TW035-164
|Resolution:
|5105x3397
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BW, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Great nephew and German historian find lost bomber [Image 7 of 7], by Marcus Fichtl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT