U.S. Air Force Empowered Airmen Graphic. Accelerate Change: Empowered Airmen: “When Airmen are empowered, nothing should stand in their way of making positive change.” Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Rosario "Charo" Gutierrez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2021 Date Posted: 12.31.2021 10:45 Photo ID: 6998810 VIRIN: 210505-D-HN545-1007 Resolution: 1920x578 Size: 199.44 KB Location: MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force Empowered Airmen Graphic [Image 3 of 3], by Charo Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.