    U.S. Air Force Empowered Airmen Graphic [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. Air Force Empowered Airmen Graphic

    MD, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Charo Gutierrez 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    U.S. Air Force Empowered Airmen Graphic. Accelerate Change: Empowered Airmen: “When Airmen are empowered, nothing should stand in their way of making positive change.” Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Rosario "Charo" Gutierrez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 10:45
    Photo ID: 6998810
    VIRIN: 210505-D-HN545-1007
    Resolution: 1920x578
    Size: 199.44 KB
    Location: MD, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Empowered Airmen Graphic [Image 3 of 3], by Charo Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DMA
    Defense Media Activity
    Air Force
    USAF
    Design

