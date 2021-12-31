Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Support Facility Arlington Chief's Mess Coin Design

    Naval Support Facility Arlington Chief's Mess Coin Design

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rebekah Watkins 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    A coin designed for the Naval Support Facility Arlington Chief's Mess. This coin design features a kraken holding the three chief petty officer anchors, as well as a coffee cup with the MyNavy HR logo on it, which is headquartered at Naval Support Facility Arlington. This graphic was vectored in Abobe Illlustrator. (U.S. Navy Graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rebekah Watkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 09:11
    Photo ID: 6998770
    VIRIN: 211230-N-UJ486-0001
    Resolution: 720x720
    Size: 869.63 KB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Support Facility Arlington Chief's Mess Coin Design, by PO2 Rebekah Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #chiefcoin #navy #kraken #chiefpettyofficer #coin

