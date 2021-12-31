A coin designed for the Naval Support Facility Arlington Chief's Mess. This coin design features a kraken holding the three chief petty officer anchors, as well as a coffee cup with the MyNavy HR logo on it, which is headquartered at Naval Support Facility Arlington. This graphic was vectored in Abobe Illlustrator. (U.S. Navy Graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rebekah Watkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.31.2021 Date Posted: 12.31.2021 09:11 Photo ID: 6998770 VIRIN: 211230-N-UJ486-0001 Resolution: 720x720 Size: 869.63 KB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Support Facility Arlington Chief's Mess Coin Design, by PO2 Rebekah Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.