MyNavy HR Pride Month Graphic 2021

A pride month graphic created for MyNavyHR in June 2021. This graphic represents the U.S. Navy supporting LGBTQ Pride Month by masking an anchor over the LGBTQ rainbow flag. The 2021 DOD Pride Month slogan, "Respect, Honor, Service is also included in the graphic. All elements of this graphic were vectored in Adobe Illustrator.

