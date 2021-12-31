Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MyNavy HR Pride Month Graphic 2021

    MyNavy HR Pride Month Graphic 2021

    ARLINGTON, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rebekah Watkins 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    A pride month graphic created for MyNavyHR in June 2021. This graphic represents the U.S. Navy supporting LGBTQ Pride Month by masking an anchor over the LGBTQ rainbow flag. The 2021 DOD Pride Month slogan, "Respect, Honor, Service is also included in the graphic. All elements of this graphic were vectored in Adobe Illustrator.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MyNavy HR Pride Month Graphic 2021, by PO2 Rebekah Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

