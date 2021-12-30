Louisville District conducts debris removal in Mayfield, Kentucky

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District Commander Col. Eric Crispino talks with debris management site personnel Dec. 30, 2021 in Mayfield, Kentucky. USACE began removing debris in the city of Mayfield Dec. 23 after receiving a mission assignment from FEMA to provide debris removal and cleanup in Graves County. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

