EASTERN ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 29, 2021) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Wilfredo Aponte takes a test during a cardiopulmonary resuscitation class aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), Dec. 29, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its third patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.29.2021 Date Posted: 12.31.2021 03:44 Photo ID: 6998625 VIRIN: 211229-N-CJ510-0054 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.67 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Patrol 3 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.