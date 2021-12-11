USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Work in Liberty Port

211112-N-IW069-1168 GUAM (Nov. 12, 2021) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Kiara Perez, a native of Navarre Beach, Fla., prepares fresh fruit for Sailors aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Nov. 12, 2021. The arrival of Carl Vinson Strike Group marks the first time that a carrier strike group with the advanced capabilities of the F-35C Lightning II and Navy CMV-22B Osprey have visited Guam. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaiah Williams)

