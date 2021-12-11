Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Work in Liberty Port

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Work in Liberty Port

    GUAM

    11.12.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isaiah Williams 

    USS Carl Vinson

    211112-N-IW069-1168 GUAM (Nov. 12, 2021) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Kiara Perez, a native of Navarre Beach, Fla., prepares fresh fruit for Sailors aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Nov. 12, 2021. The arrival of Carl Vinson Strike Group marks the first time that a carrier strike group with the advanced capabilities of the F-35C Lightning II and Navy CMV-22B Osprey have visited Guam. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaiah Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 00:52
    Photo ID: 6998579
    VIRIN: 211112-N-IW069-1168
    Resolution: 3280x4928
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Work in Liberty Port, by PO3 Isaiah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    7th Fleet
    Portrait
    CVN 70
    Cullinary Specialist

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT