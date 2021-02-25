Graphic visualizing the stucture of the Combined, Joint All-Domain Command and Control initiative.
Created for AF.mil (banner rotator) and for Air Force TV (thumbnail for corresponding video)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 21:35
|Photo ID:
|6998547
|VIRIN:
|210226-D-HR740-001
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Hometown:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, CJADC2 Promo graphic [Image 9 of 9], by Travis Burcham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT