Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Year in Review, 2021 [Image 4 of 4]

    AFN Naples Year in Review, 2021

    ITALY

    12.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elizabeth Thompson 

    AFN Naples

    211217-N-ES536-1000 NAPLES, Italy (Dec. 17, 2021) - American Forces Network (AFN) Naples celebrates their Sailors and their many accomplishments by looking at the year in review. AFN Naples is a radio broadcasting station in Naples, Italy. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Liz Thompson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 17:46
    Photo ID: 6998465
    VIRIN: 211217-N-ES536-1000
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 4.34 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Year in Review, 2021 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Elizabeth Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Native American Code Talkers
    U.S. Navy's First Admiral
    FFSC Naples Mental Health Support
    AFN Naples Year in Review, 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Naples
    Radio
    Year in Review
    New Year's Eve
    DJs
    2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT