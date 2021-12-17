211217-N-ES536-1000 NAPLES, Italy (Dec. 17, 2021) - American Forces Network (AFN) Naples celebrates their Sailors and their many accomplishments by looking at the year in review. AFN Naples is a radio broadcasting station in Naples, Italy. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Liz Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 17:46
|Photo ID:
|6998465
|VIRIN:
|211217-N-ES536-1000
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|4.34 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, AFN Naples Year in Review, 2021 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Elizabeth Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT