Rescued from certain death on an east Sacramento levee, a couple nurses a California Scrub Jay from helpless chick to adult bird. The Scrub Jay, nicknamed Blu, made a full recovery and is now back in the great outdoors.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 16:19
|Photo ID:
|6998354
|VIRIN:
|210920-A-PZ119-0016
|Resolution:
|1125x825
|Size:
|823.87 KB
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rescued bird steals hearts before its return to nature, by Joseph P Bruton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT