Rescued bird steals hearts before its return to nature

Rescued from certain death on an east Sacramento levee, a couple nurses a California Scrub Jay from helpless chick to adult bird. The Scrub Jay, nicknamed Blu, made a full recovery and is now back in the great outdoors.

