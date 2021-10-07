Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rescued bird steals hearts before its return to nature

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2021

    Photo by Joseph P Bruton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Pacific Division

    Rescued from certain death on an east Sacramento levee, a couple nurses a California Scrub Jay from helpless chick to adult bird. The Scrub Jay, nicknamed Blu, made a full recovery and is now back in the great outdoors.

    Date Taken: 07.10.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 16:19
    Photo ID: 6998354
    VIRIN: 210920-A-PZ119-0016
    Resolution: 1125x825
    Size: 823.87 KB
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rescued bird steals hearts before its return to nature, by Joseph P Bruton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District
    Bird Rescue
    Scrub Jay
    Caring for nature

