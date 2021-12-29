GREAT LAKES, Il. (Dec. 29, 2021) A photo of Naval Sation Great Lakes Building 1. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph E. Montemarano)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 11:14
|Photo ID:
|6995912
|VIRIN:
|211229-N-WX604-1001
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Naval Station Great Lakes Building 1 [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Joseph Montemarano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT