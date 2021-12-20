Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AirPower: 415th SOS trains C-130 loadmasters for success [Image 10 of 11]

    AirPower: 415th SOS trains C-130 loadmasters for success

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ireland Summers 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Loadmasters assigned to the 415th Special Operations Squadron load cargo onto an MC-130J Commando II on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Dec. 20, 2021. Before flight, loadmasters are responsible for loading cargo onto the heavy equipment platform and ensuring the extraction chute is secured. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ireland Summers)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 10:51
    Photo ID: 6995885
    VIRIN: 211220-F-MQ455-2405
    Resolution: 4874x3243
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AirPower: 415th SOS trains C-130 loadmasters for success [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    airpower
    C-130
    58SOW
    TeamKirtland
    readyAF
    415SOS

