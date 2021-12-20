Loadmasters assigned to the 415th Special Operations Squadron load cargo onto an MC-130J Commando II on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Dec. 20, 2021. Before flight, loadmasters are responsible for loading cargo onto the heavy equipment platform and ensuring the extraction chute is secured. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ireland Summers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2021 Date Posted: 12.29.2021 10:51 Photo ID: 6995885 VIRIN: 211220-F-MQ455-2405 Resolution: 4874x3243 Size: 1.07 MB Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AirPower: 415th SOS trains C-130 loadmasters for success [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.